Herd advances to Sun Belt softball semi’s

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WSAZ) - The Marshall softball team survived a pitchers duel Thursday in Lafayette, Louisiana as they beat Coastal Carolina 2-1 in the Sun Belt softball quarterfinals. Herd pitcher Sydney Nester tossed a three hitter and had nine strikeouts in the game while CCSU pitcher Raelee Brabham struck out 10 Marshall batters.

Marshall was the first team to score in the game when Grace Chelemen hit a ground rule double to score Alex Coleman and one batter later, Camryn Michallas singled to score Chelemen which made it 2-0 after six innings. A Coastal Carolina rally made it interesting late but Marshall advances to play South Alabama Friday at 4 p.m.

