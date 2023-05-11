Herd advances to Sun Belt softball semi’s

LAFAYETTE, La. (WSAZ) - The Marshall softball team survived a pitchers duel Thursday in Lafayette, Louisiana as they beat Coastal Carolina 2-1 in the Sun Belt softball quarterfinals. Herd pitcher Sydney Nester tossed a three hitter and had nine strikeouts in the game while CCSU pitcher Raelee Brabham struck out 10 Marshall batters.

Marshall was the first team to score in the game when Grace Chelemen hit a ground rule double to score Alex Coleman and one batter later, Camryn Michallas singled to score Chelemen which made it 2-0 after six innings. A Coastal Carolina rally made it interesting late but Marshall advances to play South Alabama Friday at 4 p.m.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐧!!



Stellar pitching from Sydney Nester and clutch hitting sends Marshall to the SBC semifinals!



Marshall faces (3) South Alabama at 5 pm ET/4 pm CT Friday!#PaintItGreen // #WeAreMarshall pic.twitter.com/BJ2Rmg6g2u — Marshall Softball (@HerdSB) May 11, 2023

