Man arrested, accused of arson

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has arrested and charged with arson early Thursday morning.

According to police reports, Clinton Kincaid was charged with first degree arson in the 600 block of West 9th street in Huntington.

Cabell County dispatchers say Huntington Police observed a man trying to break into a house and light it on fire after 4, Thursday morning.

Dispatchers say Huntington Police were able to put the fire out, and arrested the man on scene.

