Mission West Virginia hosts walk for foster care

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the last three decades, the month of May has been known as National Foster Care Month, and people in Putnam County have been celebrating with an annual walking event.

More than 350 people showed up Saturday morning to show appreciation and gratitude to foster parents across the region.

The organization Mission West Virginia celebrated by hosting a walking event at Gomart Ball Park in Charleston.

The event is to create awareness about foster care in the Mountain State, where there are nearly 6 thousand kids in foster

“A lot of kids are in foster care through no fault of their own. So, they have experienced things that we may have never, will never experience in our lives, and so a foster family can provide that safe space for a child. They may have never had a birthday party themselves. They may have never gotten to go trick or treating or decorate the Christmas tree. There are so many firsts that foster families can provide, even if kids are older, so when you get a kid in your home and you are able to do that, they will remember you.”

This was the 11th walk for foster care event.

If you are looking for more information on how to become a foster parent or how to adopt, you can contact Mission West Virginia >>> HERE.

