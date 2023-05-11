Mother’s Day weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday thunder ushers in Mother’s Day weekend

Face it! The Mother’s day weekend is a holiday we all embrace. While not an “officially” designated day off, the Mother’s Day weather forecast is one of the most important of the year. Since Mother’s Day comes in the middle of one of the normally wettest months of the year it is prudent to expect some rain. And that’s what we will be up against this weekend. But when and where will it rain?

It starts with a Friday when humid air will arrive under the cover of darkness. That will set the stage for a sticky feel with hazy sunshine amidst a growing cloud field. While a shower can form in the morning, the late afternoon and early evening will see showers and thunderstorms breaking through. Localized street flooding and a few power hits from lightning strikes are likely with the 3pm thru 8pm window for heavy weather worth monitoring. Highs will be right back into the 80s before the afternoon storm pattern arrives.

Saturday will mirror Friday though a few waves of showers are likely with the evening pattern likely the more potent. By Mother’s Day the notion that the rain pattern has shifted to the south lends the notion of a mainly dry day under partly cloudy skies. Then by Monday a new wave of rain seems likely.

One caveat to the Mother’s Day forecast hinges on our region “threading the needle of dry air” sandwiched between shower days on Saturday and Monday.

Finally, Mother’s Day weekend is the traditional time to plant tender growths into your garden. Just keep in mind one last frost risk may present itself in a week or 10 days, so be nimble in the event you have to cover up!

