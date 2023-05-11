Movin’ in May underway in Jackson County, W.Va.

Free outdoor activities and exercises for all ages are being offered this month in Ripley and Ravenswood.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People in Jackson County are taking advantage of the enjoyable temperatures.

A month-long event called Movin’ in May is encouraging residents to get active.

Free outdoor group activities for all ages are being held in Ripley and Ravenswood all month, featuring everything from kickboxing to line dancing.

On Wednesday evening, a group did Pilates on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse.

Their full schedule can be found on their Facebook page here.

