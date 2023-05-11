Operation Bridge aimed to expand treatment opportunities

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A two-day initiative gave some people who face potential charges related to drugs a second chance.

It’s called “Operation Bridge” and it has to do with pushing for treatment instead of making an arrest for low-level, drug-related crimes.

The initiative took place May 4 and May 5 along U.S. 52 in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Here’s what happens: if law enforcement pulls someone over and they end up potentially facing charges for a low-level, drug-related crime, they would be offered treatment instead of being arrested on the spot.

Brad Layman, who works with the Lawrence County, Ohio Quick Response Team (QRT), says they started this initiative last year and it proved successful.

“You have to be able to look for the root of the problem, not just put a Band-Aid on it. We can’t continue to use temporary solutions to permanent problems,” Layman said.

Treatment and resources from groups like QRT’s from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky were stationed at the South Point Walmart ready to help in this process.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.