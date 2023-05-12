Bill moves on to lower police officer age requirement in Ohio

OHIO (WSAZ) - A bill in Ohio would lower the age of eligibility for prospective police officers.

That bill, which is headed to the House for consideration, would lower the minimum age to apply from 21 to 18 throughout the state.

It’s a bill that carries different views.

Opponents argue teenagers are not mature enough to take on the role.

On the other hand, some supporters of the bill say lowering the age requirement could open up more opportunities for staffing. However, they also argue there are other options that could work better when it comes to bringing on more applicants.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.