Bill moves on to lower police officer age requirement in Ohio

Bill moves on to lower police officer age requirement in Ohio
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO (WSAZ) - A bill in Ohio would lower the age of eligibility for prospective police officers.

That bill, which is headed to the House for consideration, would lower the minimum age to apply from 21 to 18 throughout the state.

It’s a bill that carries different views.

Opponents argue teenagers are not mature enough to take on the role.

On the other hand, some supporters of the bill say lowering the age requirement could open up more opportunities for staffing. However, they also argue there are other options that could work better when it comes to bringing on more applicants.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
On December 30, 2022, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by an off-duty Cabell County...
Prosecutor: Deputy will not be charged in teen’s death
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
Man arrested, accused of arson
Man arrested, accused of arson
Neighbors say they've lost hope over the property in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue.
‘It’s almost like I’m fighting a lost cause,’ nearly a year later; neighbors remain frustrated over unkept home

Latest News

Frontier to lawmakers: Fiber deployment yields better service
Frontier touts improved service to lawmakers
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 5-12-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 5-12-23
Mother's Day weekend forecast
First Warning Forecast
Bill moves on to lower police officer age requirement in Ohio
Bill moves on to lower police officer age requirement in Ohio