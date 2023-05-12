Cabell County schools offering ‘Care Line’ for students and families

Cabell County schools offering ‘Care Line’ for students and families
Cabell County schools offering ‘Care Line’ for students and families(WAFB)
By Alex Jackson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mental health resources after the school doors close -- Cabell County Schools has launched a ‘Care Line’ to offer students and families in Cabell County the chance to speak with a licensed therapist over the phone.

“We’ve noticed the needs of our students has changed and in an effort to be responsive to that we wanted to offer this extra resource to families at a time they aren’t able to come in and see the school counselor,” said Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools.

The line is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Stephens says the therapists can provide a multitude of resources.

“Once you can name it, then you’re able to kind of add coping mechanisms for it, so we really want to make sure kids have those tools so they can work through the way they are feeling so it doesn’t just stop at the feeling,” Stephens said.

Students or families can reach the help line at 1-800-642-3434.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
On December 30, 2022, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by an off-duty Cabell County...
Prosecutor: Deputy will not be charged in teen’s death
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
Man arrested, accused of arson
Man arrested, accused of arson
Neighbors say they've lost hope over the property in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue.
‘It’s almost like I’m fighting a lost cause,’ nearly a year later; neighbors remain frustrated over unkept home

Latest News

BDY Studios hosts 'All Aboard BDY'
BDY Studios hosts 'All Aboard BDY'
Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with murder Friday.
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Ky
Gas Tank Getaway | Birthplace of Mother's Day
Gas Tank Getaway | Birthplace of Mother’s Day
Best gardening gifts for mom
Best gardening gifts for mom