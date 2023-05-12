Cabell County schools offering ‘Care Line’ for students and families

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mental health resources after the school doors close -- Cabell County Schools has launched a ‘Care Line’ to offer students and families in Cabell County the chance to speak with a licensed therapist over the phone.

“We’ve noticed the needs of our students has changed and in an effort to be responsive to that we wanted to offer this extra resource to families at a time they aren’t able to come in and see the school counselor,” said Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools.

The line is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Stephens says the therapists can provide a multitude of resources.

“Once you can name it, then you’re able to kind of add coping mechanisms for it, so we really want to make sure kids have those tools so they can work through the way they are feeling so it doesn’t just stop at the feeling,” Stephens said.

Students or families can reach the help line at 1-800-642-3434.

