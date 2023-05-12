Crash closes part of MacCorkle Avenue

Crash closes part of MacCorkle Avenue
Crash closes part of MacCorkle Avenue(Source: MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of MacCorkle Avenue is closed Friday evening after a head-on crash in the Marmet area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported before 5:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southeast.

No one had been transported to the hospital yet, dispatchers said.

Other details are unavailable at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
On December 30, 2022, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by an off-duty Cabell County...
Prosecutor: Deputy will not be charged in teen’s death
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
Man arrested, accused of arson
Man arrested, accused of arson
Neighbors say they've lost hope over the property in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue.
‘It’s almost like I’m fighting a lost cause,’ nearly a year later; neighbors remain frustrated over unkept home

Latest News

Bill moves on to lower police officer age requirement in Ohio
Bill moves on to lower police officer age requirement in Ohio
Frontier to lawmakers: Fiber deployment yields better service
Frontier to lawmakers: Fiber deployment yields better service
Cabell County Schools launches 'Care Line'
Cabell County Schools launches 'Care Line'
Marcum is the longest-running active foster grandmother in the entire country.
Hometown Hero | Velva Marcum