Crash closes part of MacCorkle Avenue

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of MacCorkle Avenue is closed Friday evening after a head-on crash in the Marmet area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported before 5:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southeast.

No one had been transported to the hospital yet, dispatchers said.

Other details are unavailable at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.