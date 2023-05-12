Dirty Birds beat Barnstormers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Dirty Birds held off the Lancaster Barnstormers by a final score of 8-7 Thursday night to get their second win of the year. It’s also their first win since April 28th and they begin a three game home series with Lexington Friday night at GoMart Ballpark.

Here are the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.