Dreamland Pool presented with $5,000 donation to help recruit lifeguards

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A week ago, we reported about the overall lifeguard shortage, specifically at Dreamland Pool in Kenova.

Now, the pool has the money needed to pay for certification fees and training.

Donations flowed in from the community, including one of Kenova’s more well-known natives -- Marshall University President Brad Smith.

He topped off the pool’s goal of $5,000, posting that as a former lifeguard there himself he wanted to help out where he could.

