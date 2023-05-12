FirstNet celebrating 6th anniversary

From extreme weather to car accidents, when an emergency arises, you need to be able to reach first repsonders.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

First responders need to be able to communicate with each other. That’s why AT&T built FirstNet – to keep emergency personnel connected when it matters most.

Matt Walsh from AT&T joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to tell viewers more about FirstNet and why it’s so important.

For more information, visit: https://www.att.com/

