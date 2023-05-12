Gas Tank Getaway | Birthplace of Mother’s Day

Gas Tank Getaway airs every Friday at 11 a.m. on WSAZ's Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Grafton is known for having the longest running observance of Memorial Day with their 156th Memorial Day Parade taking place this year on May 29th with the Spirit of Grafton Festival coming back in full force this year featuring carnival rides, vendors, and petting zoo on May 27th.

For more information, visit https://www.visitmountaineercountry.com/ or follow along with them on Facebook or Twitter.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
On December 30, 2022, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by an off-duty Cabell County...
Prosecutor: Deputy will not be charged in teen’s death
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
Man arrested, accused of arson
Man arrested, accused of arson
File photo of Live on the Levee season
2023 Live on the Levee concert lineup announced

Latest News

Best gardening gifts for mom
Best gardening gifts for mom
Vocal Point at Wheelersburg High School
Vocal Point at Wheelersburg High School
Mental health programs at Kanawha County Public Library
Mental health programs at Kanawha County Public Library
FirstNet celebrating 6th anniversary
FirstNet celebrating 6th anniversary