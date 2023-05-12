Gas Tank Getaway | Birthplace of Mother’s Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Grafton is known for having the longest running observance of Memorial Day with their 156th Memorial Day Parade taking place this year on May 29th with the Spirit of Grafton Festival coming back in full force this year featuring carnival rides, vendors, and petting zoo on May 27th.

