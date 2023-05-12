Hike for Hospice with SOMC

Hike for Hospice is Saturday, May 13.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Hike for Hospice is a community event that SOMC hosts every spring. It is their largest fundraiser and a way for families of patients to pay tribute to their loved ones and give back.

This is their 35th year of holding the Hike for Hospice. When they first started, they had about 25 participants -- in recent years they have had hundreds of participants.

