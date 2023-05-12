The importance of sunscreen with Living Well Aesthetics

By Summer Jewell
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer is almost here, and all that sun can really take a toll on your skin.

Dr. Jarrod Chapman with Living Well Aesthetics stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the best way to protect your skin while out and about this summer.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

