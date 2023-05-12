Knights live to play another day

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell Midland Knights used a four run first inning to help beat Huntington High in an elimination game Thursday night in Ona. The final score was 5-3 after both teams playing three games in three days in the Class AAA sectionals.

Cabell Midland will take on Spring Valley Friday evening in game one of the sectional finals. If the Timberwolves win, they take the title and if the Knights win, it would force a winner take all game on Saturday.

Here are the highlights from the Thursday night win as seen on WSAZ.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.