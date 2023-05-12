Knights live to play another day

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell Midland Knights used a four run first inning to help beat Huntington High in an elimination game Thursday night in Ona. The final score was 5-3 after both teams playing three games in three days in the Class AAA sectionals.

Cabell Midland will take on Spring Valley Friday evening in game one of the sectional finals. If the Timberwolves win, they take the title and if the Knights win, it would force a winner take all game on Saturday.

Here are the highlights from the Thursday night win as seen on WSAZ.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
On December 30, 2022, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by an off-duty Cabell County...
Prosecutor: Deputy will not be charged in teen’s death
Man arrested, accused of arson
Man arrested, accused of arson
File photo of Live on the Levee season
2023 Live on the Levee concert lineup announced

Latest News

Knights beat HHS
Dirty Birds win
Charleston beats Barnstormers Thursday night at GoMart Ballpark
Dirty Birds beat Barnstormers
Marshall beats CCSU Thursday in Sun Belt quarterfinals
Herd advances to Sun Belt softball semi’s