Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Ky

PHELPS, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Friday morning, around 8 a.m., Kentucky State Police reports troopers responded to a home in the Jamboree community of Phelps regarding a shooting.

According to KSP, one man was killed and another man was arrested less than five miles from the home.

Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with murder Friday.

As a precautionary measure, a nursing home, rehab facility, and schools nearby were placed on lockdown.

Further information is expected to be released on Friday evening by KSP.

