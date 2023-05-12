Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Ky

Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with murder Friday.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Friday morning, around 8 a.m., Kentucky State Police reports troopers responded to a home in the Jamboree community of Phelps regarding a shooting.

According to KSP, one man was killed and another man was arrested less than five miles from the home.

Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with murder Friday.

As a precautionary measure, a nursing home, rehab facility, and schools nearby were placed on lockdown.

Further information is expected to be released on Friday evening by KSP.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
On December 30, 2022, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by an off-duty Cabell County...
Prosecutor: Deputy will not be charged in teen’s death
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
Man arrested, accused of arson
Man arrested, accused of arson
Neighbors say they've lost hope over the property in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue.
‘It’s almost like I’m fighting a lost cause,’ nearly a year later; neighbors remain frustrated over unkept home

Latest News

BDY Studios hosts 'All Aboard BDY'
BDY Studios hosts 'All Aboard BDY'
Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with murder Friday.
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Ky
Cabell County schools offering ‘Care Line’ for students and families
Cabell County schools offering ‘Care Line’ for students and families
Gas Tank Getaway | Birthplace of Mother's Day
Gas Tank Getaway | Birthplace of Mother’s Day
Best gardening gifts for mom
Best gardening gifts for mom