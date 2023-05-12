Man faces charges after shooting

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after a shooting that injured another man Friday during a trespassing incident in Chapmanville, West Virginia State Police said.

Billy Frye, 65, of Chapmanville, is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Troopers say Frye trespassed onto another man’s property and an argument resulted.

Investigators say several shots were fired from a pistol, including one that hit the victim, who’s in his later 40s, in his right leg.

The victim was flown to CAMC General Hospital for treatment.

