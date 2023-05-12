Man faces charges after shooting

Man faces charges after shooting
Man faces charges after shooting(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after a shooting that injured another man Friday during a trespassing incident in Chapmanville, West Virginia State Police said.

Billy Frye, 65, of Chapmanville, is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Troopers say Frye trespassed onto another man’s property and an argument resulted.

Investigators say several shots were fired from a pistol, including one that hit the victim, who’s in his later 40s, in his right leg.

The victim was flown to CAMC General Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
On December 30, 2022, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by an off-duty Cabell County...
Prosecutor: Deputy will not be charged in teen’s death
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
Man arrested, accused of arson
Man arrested, accused of arson
Neighbors say they've lost hope over the property in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue.
‘It’s almost like I’m fighting a lost cause,’ nearly a year later; neighbors remain frustrated over unkept home

Latest News

Frontier to lawmakers: Fiber deployment yields better service
Frontier touts improved service to lawmakers
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 5-12-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 5-12-23
The bill passed the Senate and is headed to the house for consideration.
Bill moves on to lower police officer age requirement in Ohio
Mother's Day weekend forecast
First Warning Forecast