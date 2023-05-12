Mother’s Day weekend a 50-50 affair

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Mother’s Day weekend has arrived and with it comes the familiar shower pattern of May. Since May is one of the wettest months of the year, it comes as no surprise that nuisance street flooding can occur where a sudden downpour persists for an hour or longer. Since the atmosphere will dry out by Sunday, there is optimism that we will salvage a good Sunday for mom!

Tonight, showers and thundershowers will be common. Despite a few lightning strikes or culverts backing up during a torrent, severe spring weather is not expected. Lows will hang out near 60 in the high humidity air. Saturday’s weather will mirror that of Friday with a mostly cloudy-murky sky and an occasional shower or thunderstorm. In between the morning shower and late day thundershower, there will likely be several dry hours with some breaks in the clouds. Highs will make the upper 70s.

Sunday’s skies will remain mostly cloudy and hazy. With a lower humidity the air will feel comfortable. Highs of 75-80 will suit mom just fine. Sunday night late into Monday showers will return as we head back to work and school!

