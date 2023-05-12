Noivas in top eight on ‘The Voice’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

‘The Voice’ airs Monday at 8 p.m. on WSAZ.

The top eight artists will perform live for the group of coaches for the first time, and viewers at home can vote for their favorite artists and the results are revealed live.

You can vote for Noivas by downloading The Voice official app, or by going to nbc.com/VoiceVote or nbc.com/VoiceMethods.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.