Police dog killed in summer 2022 ambush honored in Washington DC ceremony this week

K-9 officer Drago was shot and killed during an ambush June 30,2022 in Allen, Kentucky.
K-9 officer Drago was shot and killed during an ambush June 30,2022 in Allen, Kentucky.(WSAZ)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON DC (WYMT) - Last week, two Eastern Kentucky law enforcement agencies received enough money through donations to go to the nation’s capital for National Police Week.

This week, officers were able to attend an event and pay tribute to one K9 that was killed in an ambush in June 2022 in Floyd County.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department shared a video on Facebook showing K9 Handler Deputy Dusty Newsome paying tribute to Drago.

Drago was one of 25 police dogs killed in 2022 and was honored Thursday at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC.

You can watch the video from the ceremony below:

The other officers killed in the ambush, along with several others from our region, will be honored next week when most of the National Police Week events take place.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
On December 30, 2022, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by an off-duty Cabell County...
Prosecutor: Deputy will not be charged in teen’s death
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
Man arrested, accused of arson
Man arrested, accused of arson
File photo of Live on the Levee season
2023 Live on the Levee concert lineup announced

Latest News

The importance of sunscreen with Living Well Aesthetics
The importance of sunscreen with Living Well Aesthetics
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen's Ace Hardware 05/11/2023
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Golf Tip Of The Week with Diamond Links Golf Course 05/11/2023
Golf Tip of the Week with Diamond Links Golf Course
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, May 12th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Showers For The Flowers