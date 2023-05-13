Decent finish to Mother’s Day Weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite occasional showers and storms, Saturday was far from a washout. Fortunately, Sunday is looking even drier as there is only a slim chance for a pop-up shower or two in the afternoon. Low rain chances continue Monday and Tuesday before a couple dry days during the middle of the week. Then, as the cycle continues, rain chances are renewed into the upcoming weekend.

A line of showers and storms moves south Saturday evening with quieter weather to the north behind it. All areas will be rain-free by midnight as temperatures drop to the mid 60s.

For Saturday night, patchy fog develops under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall to the upper 50s.

Mother’s Day on Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky. Except for a pop-up shower or two during the afternoon, the day trends dry and warm as high temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

Monday starts with clouds and scattered showers, followed by drier conditions and partial clearing as the day finishes. High temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a scattered showers possible. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Wednesday stays dry under a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

On Thursday, expect a mostly sunny sky and dry conditions for much of the day as high temperatures climb to the low 80s. As sunset approaches, a few showers may pop.

Rain chances continues on Friday and Saturday with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures reach the 80-degree mark on Friday and mid 70s on Saturday.

