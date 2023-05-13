Dodging some showers this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A slow-moving frontal boundary draped across the region sparks scattered showers and storms on Saturday. The front moves far enough south on Mother’s Day such that most of the day stays dry outside of a stray pop-up shower. Then, one final push of rain comes Sunday night into Monday morning before a few dry days are in store for the week ahead.

Saturday starts with a mostly cloudy sky and patchy fog. Scattered showers are also being seen as temperatures have leveled out in the mid 60s.

The remainder of Saturday morning stays mostly cloudy as patchy fog lifts. Scattered showers continue to move across the region as temperatures climb to the low 70s by midday.

Saturday afternoon sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Expect scattered showers and storms to fade by midnight. For Saturday night, patchy fog develops under a partly cloudy sky as low temperatures fall to the upper 50s.

Mother’s Day on Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky. Except for a pop-up shower or two during the afternoon, the day trends dry and warm as high temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

Monday starts with clouds and showers, followed by drier conditions and decent clearing as the day finishes. High temperatures reach the low 70s.

Tuesday through Thursday remain dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances return on Friday with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures climb to the 80-degree mark.

