First students graduate from WVSU nursing program

By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first graduates of West Virginia State University’s nursing program are about to join the workforce.

Surrounded by family, friends, and the professors who taught them, seven students represent the first to graduate from their program that began in 2020.

Halie Fields and Danielle Lebsock are two of the graduating nurses and are thrilled to be some of the first nursing graduates to represent their university.

It’s special because I know that I’m making a difference in the lives of those people that I get to take care of,” Fields said. “That’s major because usually, people are in the hospital at their sickest points.

“We’re hoping that we lay down a great foundation as a start for others to come here and carry on our legacy that we created.

Dr. Mary Sizemore, director of Nursing, said this group of graduates will always hold a special place in her heart and wants to offer her graduates one last piece of advice.

“To be a good nurse, you have to be kind,” she said. “Take what you know and what you learned here and it’s going to grow. So keep learning, keep growing. And just be good to one another.”

While this first group of students may be small, Sizemore said the number graduating from the nursing program will rise in the coming years.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
On December 30, 2022, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by an off-duty Cabell County...
Prosecutor: Deputy will not be charged in teen’s death
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
Man arrested, accused of arson
Man arrested, accused of arson
Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with murder Friday.
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Ky.; victim’s name released

Latest News

Ric Cavender, who's also the Charleston Main Streets Executive Director, says the amount of...
Fundraisers helping Kanawha school board member after fire
Ric Cavender, who's also the Charleston Main Streets Executive Director, says the amount of...
Fundraisers helping Kanawha school board member after fire
Marshall will play in Sun Belt softball title game Saturday afternoon
Herd softball is one win away from NCAA’s
Man faces charges after shooting
Man faces charges after shooting