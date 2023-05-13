First students graduate from WVSU nursing program

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first graduates of West Virginia State University’s nursing program are about to join the workforce.

Surrounded by family, friends, and the professors who taught them, seven students represent the first to graduate from their program that began in 2020.

Halie Fields and Danielle Lebsock are two of the graduating nurses and are thrilled to be some of the first nursing graduates to represent their university.

It’s special because I know that I’m making a difference in the lives of those people that I get to take care of,” Fields said. “That’s major because usually, people are in the hospital at their sickest points.

“We’re hoping that we lay down a great foundation as a start for others to come here and carry on our legacy that we created.

Dr. Mary Sizemore, director of Nursing, said this group of graduates will always hold a special place in her heart and wants to offer her graduates one last piece of advice.

“To be a good nurse, you have to be kind,” she said. “Take what you know and what you learned here and it’s going to grow. So keep learning, keep growing. And just be good to one another.”

While this first group of students may be small, Sizemore said the number graduating from the nursing program will rise in the coming years.

