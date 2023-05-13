Herd softball is one win away from NCAA’s

Marshall will play in Sun Belt softball title game Saturday afternoon
Marshall will play in Sun Belt softball title game Saturday afternoon(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WSAZ) - The Marshall softball team is one win away from an automatic berth into the 2023 NCAA Tournament as they beat South Alabama by a final of 3-2. The Herd’s Bri Godfrey broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with a single that scored Camryn Michallas while pitcher Sydney Nester threw a complete game and allowed four hits and struck out three.

They improve to 45-9 this season and will play the winner of Texas State and Louisiana Saturday at 2 p.m. in Lafayette.

