Herd softball is one win away from NCAA’s
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WSAZ) - The Marshall softball team is one win away from an automatic berth into the 2023 NCAA Tournament as they beat South Alabama by a final of 3-2. The Herd’s Bri Godfrey broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with a single that scored Camryn Michallas while pitcher Sydney Nester threw a complete game and allowed four hits and struck out three.
They improve to 45-9 this season and will play the winner of Texas State and Louisiana Saturday at 2 p.m. in Lafayette.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.