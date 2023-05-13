Herd softball is one win away from NCAA’s

LAFAYETTE, La. (WSAZ) - The Marshall softball team is one win away from an automatic berth into the 2023 NCAA Tournament as they beat South Alabama by a final of 3-2. The Herd’s Bri Godfrey broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with a single that scored Camryn Michallas while pitcher Sydney Nester threw a complete game and allowed four hits and struck out three.

They improve to 45-9 this season and will play the winner of Texas State and Louisiana Saturday at 2 p.m. in Lafayette.

𝐖𝐞'𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐞 𝐘𝐚 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏!!!



Marshall defeats South Alabama, 3-2 to advance to the finals tomorrow!#PaintItGreen // #WeAreMarshall pic.twitter.com/T3b7WPVQpJ — Marshall Softball (@HerdSB) May 12, 2023

