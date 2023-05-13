It’s a Four-peat for Cajuns

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WSAZ) - The Marshall softball team got stymied by a sophomore from Louisiana this afternoon as the Ragin’ Cajuns won their fourth straight Sun Belt championship. Louisiana pitcher Sam Landry allowed just one hit and struck out 11 Marshall batters to help them get the 1-0 win.

Herd pitcher Sydney Nester was equally impressive except for one pitch when Lauren Allred hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to give them a lead they never lost. The Ragin’ Cajuns are the Sun Belt Conference’s automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA softball tournament while Marshall is hoping to get an at-large bid. The tournament selection show is Sunday night at 7 p.m.

Marshall’s record falls to 45-10.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with murder Friday.
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Ky.; victim’s name released
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
On December 30, 2022, Laney Hudson, 13, was hit and killed by an off-duty Cabell County...
Prosecutor: Deputy will not be charged in teen’s death

Latest News

Meade was arrested by Huntington Police and faces murder charges.
Two men arrested in connection with woman’s murder
Tractor-trailer leaves turnpike and crashes into tree
Tractor-trailer crashes into tree sending one to the hospital
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - May 13
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - May 13
Man faces child pornography charge
Man faces child pornography charge