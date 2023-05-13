It’s a Four-peat for Cajuns

LAFAYETTE, La. (WSAZ) - The Marshall softball team got stymied by a sophomore from Louisiana this afternoon as the Ragin’ Cajuns won their fourth straight Sun Belt championship. Louisiana pitcher Sam Landry allowed just one hit and struck out 11 Marshall batters to help them get the 1-0 win.

Herd pitcher Sydney Nester was equally impressive except for one pitch when Lauren Allred hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to give them a lead they never lost. The Ragin’ Cajuns are the Sun Belt Conference’s automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA softball tournament while Marshall is hoping to get an at-large bid. The tournament selection show is Sunday night at 7 p.m.

Marshall’s record falls to 45-10.

