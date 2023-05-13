Man faces child pornography charge

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Spencer faces charges in connection with a child pornography investigation, West Virginia State Police said Friday.

Aaron Michael Atkinson, 33, is charged with possession of child pornography, troopers say.

They say the investigation turned up “numerous videos of child pornography on cellular phones,” and a search warrant of Atkinson’s home resulted in several other electronic devices being seized.

Atkinson was taken to the Central Regional Jail. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.