Man faces child pornography charge

Man faces child pornography charge(West Virginia State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Spencer faces charges in connection with a child pornography investigation, West Virginia State Police said Friday.

Aaron Michael Atkinson, 33, is charged with possession of child pornography, troopers say.

They say the investigation turned up “numerous videos of child pornography on cellular phones,” and a search warrant of Atkinson’s home resulted in several other electronic devices being seized.

Atkinson was taken to the Central Regional Jail. He is being held without bond.

