Pike County town hosts annual Apple Blossom Festival

Hundreds of folks paid a visit to Elkhorn City for the two-day Apple Blossom Festival.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - The small Pike County town of Elkhorn City hosted its annual Apple Blossom Festival on Friday and Saturday. The event had humble beginnings, with the first festival being held in 1978.

“45 years ago, the late Jim Anderson started this festival for everybody to be able to come into town, bring revenue in, and associate with everybody,” said Officer Adam Graybeal with the Elkhorn City Police Department (ECPD).

Now, the festival has blossomed into something more. Hundreds of folks visited the small town during the two-day event.

Longtime Elkhorn City resident Rhonda Blackburn says her daughter owns a local brick-and-mortar business on Main Street and the festival helps boost the economy for small businesses.

“It’s bringing in new customers into her shop that’s not from maybe around here specifically in Elkhorn,” said Blackburn.

The festival is also a hub for plenty of family fun with a parade, several food vendors, music, and much more.

“It’s awesome to watch the little kids come out here and enjoy themselves and the older people and just everybody to come back together as a community,” said Officer Graybeal.

Blackburn adds that she hopes to see more events come to the town and more growth.

“I’m just looking forward to more things... more new, exciting things coming and hopefully there will be lots more and the festival will continue to grow and bring more tourism and more people in to enjoy this beautiful city that we live in,” she said.

Officials add that the festival was heavily impacted by the pandemic and was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, but has seen growth since its return.

