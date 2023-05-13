Tractor-trailer crashes into tree sending one to the hospital

Tractor-trailer leaves turnpike and crashes into tree
Tractor-trailer leaves turnpike and crashes into tree(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition after a tractor-trailer crashed into a tree near 69th Street in Kanawha City.

The driver was traveling northbound on I-77 left when the crash happened Saturday morning.

Captain David Hodges with the Charleston Fire Department said crews spent 3 hours trying to get the man out.

“We had two different operations,” he said. “We was aggressively treating someone, the patient in this mangled mess. Plus, guys were simultaneously working to extricate him.”

Hodges said a doctor was brought to the scene to help guide those trying to get the man out.

It’s not known what caused the crash.

State Police on scene said they will send out additional information.

