Two men arrested in connection with woman’s murder

Meade was arrested by Huntington Police and faces murder charges.
By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested two brothers for their involvement in the murder of a missing Huntington woman, Chrystina Judd.

Judd was reported missing in September of 2021.

Kentucky State Police received a call after two mushroom hunters found skeletal remains in Carter County off the AA Highway on Tuesday.

Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky

Police said they determined it was Judd using dental records.

Investigators said they determined Judd was murdered in Huntington, and her body was taken to Kentucky in an attempt to hide her death.

Brock and Tucker Meade were arrested Friday evening.

Brock Meade is charged with murder and felony concealment of a deceased human body.

Tucker Meade is charged with felony concealment of a deceased human body.

