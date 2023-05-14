Bit of rain to start work week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a dry and pleasant Mother’s Day, a couple weak systems are set to cross the region on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the return of rain chances for the start of the work week. Showers and storms look to become more widespread on Tuesday. Then, a few dry days are in store before rain chances return for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures stay fairly seasonable for mid-May.

Sunday evening remains dry under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Expect a continued partly cloudy sky Sunday night as low temperatures drop to the mid 50s. Patches of fog are possible.

On Monday, the sky stays mostly cloudy much of the day. At the same time, patchy light rain showers move from northwest to southeast across the area. The late-afternoon and evening hours trend drier and a bit brighter as high temperatures reach the mid 70s.

Tuesday looks wetter now under a mostly cloudy sky with showers and storms becoming likely. High temperatures stay in the mid 70s.

After clouds in the morning, Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

On Thursday, expect a mostly sunny sky and dry conditions as high temperatures climb to the low 80s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with just a small chance for an afternoon shower. High temperatures reach the low 80s again.

Showers and storms look likely on Saturday with afternoon temperatures staying in the low 70s.

Sunday turns partly cloudy with scattered showers. High temperatures reach the mid 70s.

