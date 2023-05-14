One person injured in shooting at grocery store
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A woman was injured after a shooting happened inside a grocery store, according to South Charleston Police.
It happened just after 11 a.m. at a grocery store at Riverwalk Mall.
Investigators told WSAZ that a woman was shot at inside the store.
She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Police said the suspect, a woman, is being detained.
A Kroger spokesperson told WSAZ the company had no comment as there’s an ongoing investigation.
WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.
