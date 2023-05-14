One person injured in shooting at grocery store

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A woman was injured after a shooting happened inside a grocery store, according to South Charleston Police.

It happened just after 11 a.m. at a grocery store at Riverwalk Mall.

Investigators told WSAZ that a woman was shot at inside the store.

She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police said the suspect, a woman, is being detained.

A Kroger spokesperson told WSAZ the company had no comment as there’s an ongoing investigation.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.