Dreamland Pool sees progress in opening process

(WSAZ)
By Alex Jackson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two weeks ago, Kenova Mayor Timothy Bias was not certain a community staple would open at all.

Dreamland Pool had been struggling to find applicants to fill their lifeguard positions.

Some generous donations have aided the process, paying for the certifications necessary to become a lifeguard. Mayor Bias says this has helped tremendously.

“You’re looking at $250 for the training and that’s quite a bit for families to come up with,” Bias said.

Last year, Dreamland only had 11 life guards, meaning the pool could only be open four days a week. This year, Mayor Bias says the process has been promising.

“We really hope that we end up with 24-26 lifeguards and we open up seven days a week,” Bias said.

Dreamland still has work to do in the opening process, but Mayor Bias says they hope to have the pool open by the first weekend of June.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Charleston Police identified the shooting suspect as Lydia Spencer.
Suspect identified in grocery store shooting
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The Sheriff's Office is asking for any help identifying the suspect.
Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
Meade was arrested by Huntington Police and faces murder charges.
Two men arrested in connection with woman’s murder
Primary election
A look ahead to Tuesday’s Republican primary

Latest News

Steve Evans sausage
How to make a sausage sandwich with Steve Evans sausage
Summer road trip travel tips
Summer road trip travel tips
Youth and mental health awareness
Youth and mental health awareness
Bookmark Monday | Shelf Life
Bookmark Monday | Shelf Life