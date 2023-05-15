Dreamland Pool sees progress in opening process

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two weeks ago, Kenova Mayor Timothy Bias was not certain a community staple would open at all.

Dreamland Pool had been struggling to find applicants to fill their lifeguard positions.

Some generous donations have aided the process, paying for the certifications necessary to become a lifeguard. Mayor Bias says this has helped tremendously.

“You’re looking at $250 for the training and that’s quite a bit for families to come up with,” Bias said.

Last year, Dreamland only had 11 life guards, meaning the pool could only be open four days a week. This year, Mayor Bias says the process has been promising.

“We really hope that we end up with 24-26 lifeguards and we open up seven days a week,” Bias said.

Dreamland still has work to do in the opening process, but Mayor Bias says they hope to have the pool open by the first weekend of June.

