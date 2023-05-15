Driver crashes through dollar store; woman shopping inside injured

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly woman shopping inside a dollar store was injured Monday afternoon after an elderly man driving a pickup truck crashed through the building, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the Dollar General in the 7700 block of Sissonville Drive.

Deputies said the 74-year-old driver said his foot slipped from the brake pedal to the accelerator as he was trying to park. The Chevrolet Colorado truck went partly inside the store through an exterior wall.

Investigators say the woman, who is also 74, was trapped underneath shelving and debris. She was taken to CAMC General for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the driver was not under the influence, but the incident will investigated as a case of careless/reckless driving.

The store will be closed for an undetermined amount of time during repairs.

