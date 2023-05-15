Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected burglar in Point Pleasant.

The department says the burglary occurred at the Dollar General in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, which is located across from the Junior/Senior High School.

The sheriff’s office says that the pictures are blurry and hard to make out, but hope someone may be able to recognize the clothing.

If you have any information regarding the burglary, you are asked to call the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 675-3838 or you can call the non-emergency number at (304) 675-9911.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for any help identifying the suspect. (Mason Co. Sheriff's Office)

