Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

The Sheriff's Office is asking for any help identifying the suspect.
The Sheriff's Office is asking for any help identifying the suspect.(Mason Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Willard Ferguson
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected burglar in Point Pleasant.

The department says the burglary occurred at the Dollar General in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, which is located across from the Junior/Senior High School.

The sheriff’s office says that the pictures are blurry and hard to make out, but hope someone may be able to recognize the clothing.

If you have any information regarding the burglary, you are asked to call the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 675-3838 or you can call the non-emergency number at (304) 675-9911.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for any help identifying the suspect.
The Sheriff's Office is asking for any help identifying the suspect.(Mason Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Meade was arrested by Huntington Police and faces murder charges.
Two men arrested in connection with woman’s murder
Tractor-trailer leaves turnpike and crashes into tree
Tractor-trailer crashes into tree sending one to the hospital
South Charleston Police said one person was injured in a shooting at a grocery store.
Suspect identified in grocery store shooting
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

Latest News

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 5-13-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 5-13-23
WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - May 14
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - May 14
South Charleston Police said one person was injured in a shooting at a grocery store.
Suspect identified in grocery store shooting
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - May 13
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - May 13