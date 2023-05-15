Portion of I-77 closed after tractor-trailer rollover

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have reduced I-77 northbound near Kanawha City down to one lane following a crash, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers report the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control and traveled over the edge of the interstate between Marmet and MacCorkle Avenue.

According to West Virginia State Police, the driver of the semi was traveling too fast around a curve and flipped.

The tractor-trailer landed on its side.

No injuries have been reported.

Further information has not been released.

