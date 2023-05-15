Shopping Center to be developed in Boyd County

A site plan shows room for three to four large box stores, with the biggest building being...
A site plan shows room for three to four large box stores, with the biggest building being proposed at nearly 63,000 square feet and the smallest at 12,000 square feet.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Plans have been announced for a new shopping center in Boyd County.

The Bellefonte Place shopping center will sit off U.S. 23 near the Boyd and Greenup County line.

“It will give more options to the consumers. Rather than having to drive to Huntington or Barboursville for the same thing,” said Hunter Boyd, the Economic Development Director of Boyd County.

Interstate Realty Co., a commercial real estate developer in Bristol, Tennessee, will oversee the development project.

The company is known for its projects in West Virginia, which include the development of Tanyard Station and the Herd Stadium Center.

A site plan shows room for three to four large box stores along with some smaller retail spaces.

No information is available on the specific tenants for the property.

Boyd said the location is ideal for a shopping center.

“It’s going to improve the area, especially with AK Steel gone across the street. It’s going to give people options,” Boyd said.

To look at the site plans, click here.

WSAZ reached out to the developer to find out when construction will start but has not heard back. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Charleston Police identified the shooting suspect as Lydia Spencer.
Suspect identified in grocery store shooting
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The Sheriff's Office is asking for any help identifying the suspect.
Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
Brock and Tucker Meade were arrested and charged in connection with the death of Chrystina Judd.
Two men arrested in connection with woman’s murder
Primary election
A look ahead to Tuesday’s Republican primary

Latest News

Driver crashes through dollar store; woman shopping inside injured
Driver crashes through dollar store; woman shopping inside injured
Tracking waves of Tuesday rain
First Warning Forecast
Dreamland Pool sees progress in opening process
Dreamland Pool sees progress in opening process
According to the Jackson County, West Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Jacobs was a home...
Sheriff | Man escapes house arrest by cutting off bracelet