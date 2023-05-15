Shopping Center to be developed in Boyd County

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Plans have been announced for a new shopping center in Boyd County.

The Bellefonte Place shopping center will sit off U.S. 23 near the Boyd and Greenup County line.

“It will give more options to the consumers. Rather than having to drive to Huntington or Barboursville for the same thing,” said Hunter Boyd, the Economic Development Director of Boyd County.

Interstate Realty Co., a commercial real estate developer in Bristol, Tennessee, will oversee the development project.

The company is known for its projects in West Virginia, which include the development of Tanyard Station and the Herd Stadium Center.

A site plan shows room for three to four large box stores along with some smaller retail spaces.

No information is available on the specific tenants for the property.

Boyd said the location is ideal for a shopping center.

“It’s going to improve the area, especially with AK Steel gone across the street. It’s going to give people options,” Boyd said.

To look at the site plans, click here.

WSAZ reached out to the developer to find out when construction will start but has not heard back.

