Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night....
FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A San Diego-bound Southwest Airlines flight returned to Honolulu on Sunday night about three hours into flight after a window shattered onboard.

Officials said the shattered window was located near where the first officer sits.

There were no injuries connected to the incident.

However, someone on board was taken to a hospital following an unrelated medical emergency.

Southwest Flight 2367 had taken off from Honolulu’s airport about 4:20 p.m. Officials confirmed the plane landed safely in Honolulu about 7:30 p.m.

Emergency responders met the airplane on the tarmac.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Charleston Police identified the shooting suspect as Lydia Spencer.
Suspect identified in grocery store shooting
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Meade was arrested by Huntington Police and faces murder charges.
Two men arrested in connection with woman’s murder
The Sheriff's Office is asking for any help identifying the suspect.
Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
Primary election
A look ahead to Tuesday’s Republican primary

Latest News

Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia.
Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert
Sausage sandwiches with Steve Evans Country Sausage
Sausage sandwiches with Steve Evans Country Sausage
Brown Landscape Management Lawn & Landscape Experts 05/12/2023
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
A man fishing in a kayak has a close encounter with a shark.
VIDEO: Shark attack caught on camera
The great fluoride debate with Simpson Dental
The great fluoride debate with Simpson Dental