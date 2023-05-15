Three fallen officers honored during National Police Week

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C (WSAZ) - Three Kentucky Police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins were among the 556 officers’ names added to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry,...
Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Drago

All three officers and a police K-9 were killed as law enforcement attempted to serve an emergency protective order and were ambushed.

As part of national police week, their names were read during a candlelight vigil on the National mall.

Teen raising money to honor fallen Kentucky officers

National Police Week has been held every May since 1962.

The week gives special recognition to honor law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Monday, the Annual National Peace Officer’s Memorial Service will be held, as well as a stand watch in which honor guards stand watch for 10-minute intervals to honor the fallen officers.

