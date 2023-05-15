Tuesday soaking showers

Street flooding and few power hits in the Coalfields
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Monday shower pattern was sporadic and very light. The ground dampening light rains barely measuring a few hundredths in the ole rain gauge. Those rains were in stark contrast to the Saturday downpours which flooded the 8th street viaduct in Huntington. Now we look ahead to a wet Tuesday when showers will return with local downpours likely to spur some street flooding.

Tonight, skies are murky and hazy as the atmosphere has dried out. Overnight clouds and patchy fog will keep temperatures mild for the season near 60 degrees.

Tuesday is primary election day in the Bluegrass State. With rains in the forecast, voters will be dodging raindrops for sure and downpours in spots. That makes the latest doppler radar scans all-the-more important. The day should start relatively quiet though a shower can’t be ruled out say before 10AM. Then as we get closer to noon and into the afternoon showers will be become common. The risk of street or even small stream flooding and strong winds looks most prominent in the Coalfields. Highs will make the 70s in between showers.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Charleston Police identified the shooting suspect as Lydia Spencer.
Suspect identified in grocery store shooting
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The Sheriff's Office is asking for any help identifying the suspect.
Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
Brock and Tucker Meade were arrested and charged in connection with the death of Chrystina Judd.
Two men arrested in connection with woman’s murder
Primary election
A look ahead to Tuesday’s Republican primary

Latest News

WSAZ Monday Midday Forecast - May 15
First Warning Forecast | A Few Waves Of Rain
WSAZ Monday Midday Forecast - May 15
Andy's Monday Midday Forecast - May 15
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, May 15th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, May 15th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast