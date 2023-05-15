Tuesday soaking showers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Monday shower pattern was sporadic and very light. The ground dampening light rains barely measuring a few hundredths in the ole rain gauge. Those rains were in stark contrast to the Saturday downpours which flooded the 8th street viaduct in Huntington. Now we look ahead to a wet Tuesday when showers will return with local downpours likely to spur some street flooding.

Tonight, skies are murky and hazy as the atmosphere has dried out. Overnight clouds and patchy fog will keep temperatures mild for the season near 60 degrees.

Tuesday is primary election day in the Bluegrass State. With rains in the forecast, voters will be dodging raindrops for sure and downpours in spots. That makes the latest doppler radar scans all-the-more important. The day should start relatively quiet though a shower can’t be ruled out say before 10AM. Then as we get closer to noon and into the afternoon showers will be become common. The risk of street or even small stream flooding and strong winds looks most prominent in the Coalfields. Highs will make the 70s in between showers.

