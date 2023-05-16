Ball wins GOP primary for Ky. Auditor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Allison Ball has won the Republican Primary for Auditor in Kentucky.

Ball will advance to the November general election, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Allison Ball -- Operates a law practice, works as a bankruptcy lawyer and as an assistant county attorney.

Derek Leonard Petteys -- owns Green Gate Farm and worked as project manager with Flooring Source.

