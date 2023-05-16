Ball wins GOP primary for Ky. Auditor
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Allison Ball has won the Republican Primary for Auditor in Kentucky.
Ball will advance to the November general election, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.
Allison Ball -- Operates a law practice, works as a bankruptcy lawyer and as an assistant county attorney.
Derek Leonard Petteys -- owns Green Gate Farm and worked as project manager with Flooring Source.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.