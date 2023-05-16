Cameron wins GOP primary for Ky. governor

By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron overcame a crowded GOP field Tuesday night to claim the Republican nomination for governor of Kentucky, the Associated Press reports according to unofficial results.

His challengers included Kelly Craft, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Ryan Quarles, the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture.

Cameron, who assumed office as attorney general in December 2019, will square off this fall against incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear who won the Democratic primary.

Cameron was Kentucky’s first Black attorney general and, if elected this fall, would be the state’s first Black governor. He was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

