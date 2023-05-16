Fire destroys local business office

The owner says they've yet to decide if they'll rebuild in that location or what's next.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - A local business is facing a major clean-up effort following a massive fire during the weekend.

R&D Railroad Construction’s office building along U.S. 60 in Olive Hill is left in smoky ruin.

Edward Jones lives across the street. He was asleep when his wife and daughter woke him and told him about the wild sight just outside the window.

“It was already all involved,” Jones said. “We got to watch the whole ordeal from our front porch.”

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The heat of the fire, you could feel it just like you were sitting against it,” Jones said.

Donna Porter, who co-owns the business with her husband Ricky, says their office building and everything in it was destroyed. She says they’re not sure yet if they’ll rebuild or what’s next.

Porter says they have more than 30 employees, and they do work building and repairing anything related to railroads.

She says, fortunately, the fire won’t cause anyone to be out of work.

Porter says, thankfully, firefighters managed to get the fire under control before it spread to the company’s truck repair business next door.

An official with the Olive Hill Fire Department says the the insurance company will be looking into the cause.

The business has been in that location six years.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Charleston Police identified the shooting suspect as Lydia Spencer.
Suspect identified in grocery store shooting
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The Sheriff's Office is asking for any help identifying the suspect.
Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
Brock and Tucker Meade were arrested and charged in connection with the death of Chrystina Judd.
Two men arrested in connection with woman’s murder
Primary election
A look ahead to Tuesday’s Republican primary

Latest News

The owner says they've yet to decide if they'll rebuild in that location or what's next.
Fire destroys local business office building
Vocal Point performs
Wheelersburg Vocal Point in After Hours concert
Two arrested for alleged involvement in death of missing woman
Two brothers facing charges relating to the death of Chrystina Judd
New shopping plaza coming to Boyd County, Ky.
New shopping plaza coming to Boyd County, Ky.