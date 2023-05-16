Gov. Beshear wins Democratic primary

By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear has won the Democratic nomination to advance to the November general election, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Beshear defeated challengers Peppy Martin and Geoff Young, according to the Associated Press.

Beshear, who was elected to his first term in 2019 by defeating then Gov. Matt Bevin, has governed through challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky in December 2021, and devastating flooding last summer in Eastern Kentucky that claimed the lives of many people.

