Hearing loss and overall health with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

By Summer Jewell
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hearing loss can have a major impact on your overall health and quality of life.

Dr. Rebecca Brashears, owner and audiologist with Ascent Audiology & Hearing, stopped by First Look at Four to explain the connection.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

