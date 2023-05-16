Improving weather starts Wednesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The afternoon rain pattern was best described as freaky. For most a good spring rain that gave lawns and gardens a thorough drink. For a few, tornado warnings were issued in Magoffin and Pike Kentucky. All this played out while voters were casting ballots in the Bluegrass while Mountaineers and Buckeyes were hard at work and school on a grey and wet May afternoon.

While those tornado warnings did not produce any touchdowns (at least none were reported), hail storms did cover the ground in Pike County. The report of tennis ball sized hail in Raccoon no doubt have created the need for insurance adjusters to handle claims. Just up the road in Kimper, hail the size of golf balls whitened the ground. Storm force winds knocked down trees from Southern Pike (Ashcamp) before crossing the state line into Wise and Dickenson Virginia.

As the rain pattern departs skies will remain cloudy tonight with patchy fog. Low 52. Morning clouds will then yield to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. Highs will make the 70s! Looking ahead partly to mostly sunny skies will round out the work week as highs aim for 80. The next chance of rain will not come until LATE Friday night and Saturday. Highs will be 75-80 most days through the weekend.

