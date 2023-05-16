Metcalf wins GOP Primary for Ky. Treasurer

Kentucky Primary LIVE Results.
Kentucky Primary LIVE Results.(MGN)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Mark Metcalf has won the Republican Primary for Treasurer in Kentucky.

Metcalf will advance to the November general election, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Mark Metcalf -- has worked as a prosecutor.

Andrew Cooperrider -- owns a coffee shop.

OJ Oleka -- founded Oleka Management Consulting Inc. Served on the board of directors of Greater Louisville Inc. and the Kentucky Nonprofit Network

