Adams wins GOP Primary for Ky. Secretary of State

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Michael Adams has won the Republican Primary for Secretary of State in Kentucky.

Adams will advance to the November general election, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Michael Adams is the incumbent Secretary of State, having assumed office in January 2020.

Stephen L. Knipper was the Republican nominee for Kentucky Secretary of State in the 2015 election when he was defeated by Alison Lundergan Grimes.

Allen Maricle has worked as CEO and local sales manager of multiple local news stations.

