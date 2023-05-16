Pedestrian hit, killed in Floyd County

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was killed on May 13 after being hit by a vehicle, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Kentucky Route 114 in the Prestonsburg community of Floyd County.

The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post was requested by Prestonsburg Police Department to investigate.

According to KSP, Dewey Lewis, 36, of Prestonsburg, walked into the path of a vehicle and was hit.

Lewis was pronounced deceased on scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

Further information has not been released.

