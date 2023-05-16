Rain and thunder on primary day in the Bluegrass

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of May is known for more than pretty flowers. Weather-wise it is often the wettest and can be among the more thundery of the year. That said, with Tuesday being primary election day in the Bluegrass, voters will need to be prepared for gusty rains by noon and by late afternoon even the risk of high winds. The main target zone is well removed off to the south of the Kanawha Valley and River Cities.

Along and north of I-64, the rain pattern will be manageable with wet roads and reduced vision through the notorious construction zones (please slow down). The rain should be well under flood criteria in Ohio and most of West Virginia. But the set-up for possible high water and high winds does appear to be a real threat ALONG AND SOUTH OF THE MOUNTAIN PARKWAY in the Bluegrass State.

The zone from Salyersville to Pikeville, including Inez, Prestonsburg and Paintsville, could be the target for a flash flood or power out producing windstorm. The nature of the wind, should it occur, would more likely be straight line in nature, though a circular wind event (twister) has a small chance of occurring. There will also be the therat of hail storms during this period. Since spring storms move fast, interests in the Tug Valley should monitor the progress of afternoon and evening storms.

One final word -- the rainiest weather will be coincidental with the let out from school and after school sports schedule. So let’s stay vigilant for rain and thunder with wind for the last hours of primary voting in Kentucky.

